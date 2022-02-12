Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

NYSE:AEM opened at $49.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,081,811 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $695,169,000 after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after buying an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,270,243 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,963,000 after buying an additional 411,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after buying an additional 105,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,996,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $155,377,000 after buying an additional 720,497 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

