Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Price Target at $34.29

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.29.

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $77,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.