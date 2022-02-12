Analysts Set Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) PT at $513.24

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $513.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $585.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.52. The company had a trading volume of 344,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,064. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $495.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

