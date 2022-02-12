Analysts Set Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price at C$226.56

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$226.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$210.00 to C$190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$226.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$216.00 to C$206.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$220.00 to C$218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of CTC.A opened at C$182.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.82. The stock has a market cap of C$11.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$184.85. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$159.44 and a 12-month high of C$213.85.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

