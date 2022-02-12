Analysts Set Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Target Price at $46.32

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.32.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Boralex stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.68. The stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487. Boralex has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

