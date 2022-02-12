Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $8.99 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.22. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.