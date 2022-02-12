Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.89 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce sales of $8.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $8.99 billion. Travelers Companies posted sales of $8.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $36.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.75 billion to $36.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $38.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.42 billion to $39.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 43,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total transaction of $7,389,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,623,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.22. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

