Analysts Expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Everbridge reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.27.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after purchasing an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the period.

EVBG stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 787,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,272. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.98. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

