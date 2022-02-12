Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,463,700. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 365,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,594. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

