Analysts Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RPT. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

RPT Realty stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.53. 572,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,353. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 216,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 475,619 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 90.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 25.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.