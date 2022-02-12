Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $258.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $258.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.00 million. LendingTree reported sales of $222.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LendingTree.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.22.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.18. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.42 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. FMR LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth about $10,992,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LendingTree by 640.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LendingTree by 73.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,874,000 after acquiring an additional 67,732 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

