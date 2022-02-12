Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.99). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTHX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

NASDAQ:GTHX traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 525,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market cap of $429.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.04. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

