Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will post sales of $116.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.30 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $425.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $425.48 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $555.36 million, with estimates ranging from $533.90 million to $567.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.36.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter N. George purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.96 per share, for a total transaction of $107,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Freshpet by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Freshpet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPT opened at $95.49 on Friday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.