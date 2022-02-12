Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,634,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,990 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 48.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 10.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.