Analysts Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. Core Laboratories posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,947,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,688,000 after buying an additional 212,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 116,370 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 837,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 240,721 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 318.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,177,000 after buying an additional 472,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.