Analysts Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will post $83.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.23 million to $86.40 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $110.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $336.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $346.44 million, with estimates ranging from $332.37 million to $355.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

CHRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 976,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $985.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

