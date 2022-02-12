Analysts Anticipate Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post sales of $13.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.44 billion and the lowest is $13.03 billion. Charter Communications reported sales of $12.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year sales of $54.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.79 billion to $54.75 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.46 billion to $57.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 74.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,138 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $592,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,935,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $604.73. 1,517,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,828. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $616.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $694.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

