Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) will report $2.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $2.39. Callon Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full year earnings of $8.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.34 to $18.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $10,719,908.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $51,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,005 shares of company stock worth $10,842,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

CPE traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. 2,277,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,352. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

