Analysts Anticipate Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Post $0.34 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Apollo Investment has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Apollo Investment declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

