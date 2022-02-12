Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Citigroup

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $43.51 on Friday. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $87.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott R. Tobin sold 28,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,487,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,012 shares of company stock valued at $12,334,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $1,728,000.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

