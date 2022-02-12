Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) Insider S Jane Bell Acquires 127,136 Shares

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) insider S Jane Bell bought 127,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,613.12 ($15,328.45).
S Jane Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, S Jane Bell bought 714,285 shares of Amplia Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,571.33 ($73,454.84).
About Amplia Therapeutics
See Also
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Amplia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.