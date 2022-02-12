Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,998,000 after buying an additional 1,920,196 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 6,849,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,109 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 565,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,144,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

