Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.000-$18.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a sell rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.65.

AMGN traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,557,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,512. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.32. The company has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Amgen by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

