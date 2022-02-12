Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $258.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.32. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 625.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after buying an additional 950,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after buying an additional 898,059 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

