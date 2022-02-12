Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.65.

Amgen stock opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.06 and its 200 day moving average is $219.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after buying an additional 561,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

