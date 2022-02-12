AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the January 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMVMF opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

