AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACAN stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. AmeriCann has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

