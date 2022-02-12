American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,849 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 56.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American States Water by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 82.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American States Water from $96.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

American States Water stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.18. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

