American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded American National Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American National Bankshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $37.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $408.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 37.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 215.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

