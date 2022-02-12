American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 36.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $164.11 and a 52 week high of $228.19.

Several analysts recently commented on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

