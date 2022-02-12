American Century Companies Inc. Invests $269,000 in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 6,012.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after buying an additional 2,318,003 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,323,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,280,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,454,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Banc of California stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.57. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $249,228.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.