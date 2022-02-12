American Century Companies Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 13.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Western Life Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in National Western Life Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 274.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $212.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.62 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $214.89 and a 200-day moving average of $216.50.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

