American Century Companies Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enel Américas were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enel Américas during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of ENIA opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00. Enel Américas S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.88.

About Enel Américas

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

