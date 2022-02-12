American Century Companies Inc. Has $240,000 Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 5.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in TTEC by 23.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTEC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

