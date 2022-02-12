American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 871 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Aramark by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Aramark by 304.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 893,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,370,000 after buying an additional 672,512 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,947,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,563,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 334,996 shares during the period.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Aramark stock opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.