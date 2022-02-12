Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
Aluf Company Profile
