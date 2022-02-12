Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Short Interest Up 800.0% in January

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHIX opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11. Aluf has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

