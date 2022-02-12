Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) Insider Purchases £9,100 in Stock

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT) insider David Smith bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £9,100 ($12,305.61).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altitude Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, David Smith purchased 88,258 shares of Altitude Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £30,007.72 ($40,578.39).

ALT stock opened at GBX 32.90 ($0.44) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.75. The company has a market cap of £23.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91. Altitude Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 58 ($0.78).

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.