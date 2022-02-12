Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of ALNY opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.
