Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.81.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average is $179.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.