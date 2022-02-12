AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AlloVir stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.76. 252,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,765. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. AlloVir has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

In other news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $40,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein acquired 5,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $44,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,080 shares of company stock worth $363,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 95,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALVR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AlloVir in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

