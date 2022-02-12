Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $62.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

LNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

