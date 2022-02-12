Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in National Research were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NRC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 119.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 15.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Research in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $37.85 on Friday. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.24 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 11,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $487,862.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 199,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,496 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

