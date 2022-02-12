Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,110 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bristow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bristow Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bristow Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristow Group stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.00. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

