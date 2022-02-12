Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 91.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 7.2% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $747.71 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Azure Power Global Limited has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

