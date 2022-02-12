Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,567,712 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $44,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter worth $80,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HLX stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
