Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $640,000 Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MBIA were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 598.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,593,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,330,000 after buying an additional 2,222,422 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 628.7% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,234,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,299,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,279 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 25,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MBIA alerts:

NYSE MBI opened at $15.20 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI).

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.