Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 59.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cato were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cato by 918.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 412,685 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter worth $2,886,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cato by 448.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 72,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cato by 31.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 41,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cato by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 120,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $365.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In other Cato news, Director Bailey W. Patrick purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cato

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

