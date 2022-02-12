Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Update

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

ALFVY opened at $30.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

