Alex Probyn Acquires 1,000 Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Alex Probyn bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$53.01 per share, with a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,638,963.18.

AIF stock opened at C$50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. Altus Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$48.95 and a 52 week high of C$72.33.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.39.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

