Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,040,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 86.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $266,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

