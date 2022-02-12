Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $20.36 Million Stock Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,269 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Shaw Communications worth $20,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJR. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth $218,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 53.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth $90,844,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 79.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,166 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $29.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.39%.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

